BharatPe introduces special World Cup feature on its speaker devices

New Delhi: Fintech major BharatPe has announced the launch of a special World Cup feature on BharatPe Speaker, transforming it into the ultimate cricket companion for its 10 million+ strong merchant community during the World Cup 2023.

In addition to receiving real-time alerts for payments, merchants who opt for this exciting feature can now get access to live match updates, for all India matches on their BharatPe Speakers at no additional cost.

The newly introduced feature will provide real-time run updates, match results, and end-of-the-over summaries for the playing team, all within a single platform.

Merchants have the option to receive score updates in their preferred language, either English or Hindi. Additionally, BharatPe Speakers will receive instant notifications for each critical wicket, ensuring that merchants are updated with every development of the fixture.

The speakers will promptly share the latest match results as soon as they are announced, delivering the final verdict of each thrilling encounter to the merchants.

BharatPe was founded in 2018 to make financial inclusion a reality for Indian merchants. In 2018, the company launched India’s first UPI interoperable QR code, the first zero MDR payment acceptance service.

In 2020, post-Covid, BharatPe also launched a card acceptance terminal -- BharatSwipe. Currently serving one crore merchants across 400+ cities, the company is a leader in UPI offline transactions, processing 300 million+ UPI transactions per month (annualised Transaction Processed Value of over $26 billion in payments).

BharatPe has raised over $583 million in equity till date. The company’s list of marquee investors includes Tiger Global, Dragoneer Investment Group, Steadfast Capital, Coatue Management, Ribbit Capital, Insight Partners, Steadview Capital, Beenext, Amplo, and Sequoia Capital.

In June 2021, the company announced the acquisition of PAYBACK India (Rebranded to Zillion), the country’s largest multi-brand loyalty programme company with 100 million+ members.