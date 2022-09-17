Call of Duty Warzone Mobile global launch for Android and iPhone in 2023

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile will launch globally for Android and iOS users in 2023. However, pre-registration for the game is open, and you can sign up now. In a blog post, it reported on Call of Duty: "Free pre-registration is open now for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile on Android™ ahead of the anticipated worldwide release on Android and iOS mobile devices in 2023." The game battles up to 120 players in a live match on mobile devices and is free to play.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile

According to the information provided, at launch, players will access the legendary Verdansk map on mobile devices for the first time. The Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 map, Al Mazrah, is coming to the game in the future. Players can collect cash and spend it at buy stations scattered around the map, upgrading loadouts with field upgrades, Killstreaks, Revive Tokens, and Loadouts, and help turn the tide in battle.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is set to feature mobile-specific events, playlists, and content, as well as control customization options to support both Call of Duty veterans and new recruits alike. Find all the details about the game.

Call of Duty Warzone Mobile: Pre-registration Bounties

To pre-register for the game, you must now head to the Google Play Store. According to the blog post, if the community milestones and global player pre-registration milestones are met, you can expect to receive several impressive rewards when the game launches:

1. Five million previous registrations: Emblem: Dark Familiar and Vinyl: Foe's Flame

2. 10 million pre-registrations: Blueprint (X12): Prince of Hell.

3. Previous 15 million records: Blueprint (M4): Archfiend.

4. 25 million pre-registrations: [[REDACTED]].

Cross progression

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile will be loaded with many of the same weapons and operators in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 on console and PC. With cross-progression, players can progress through the Battle Pass and more in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.