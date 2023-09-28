CDIL unveils new EV semiconductor packaging line in India, to make 600 mn units annually

New Delhi: In a fillip to India’s semiconductor journey, Continental Device India Private Limited (CDIL) on Thursday became the first Indian company to start production of Silicon Carbide devices forelectric vehicles (EVs). With the new surface mount semiconductor packaging line, CDIL’s total capacity at the facility will increase to 600 million units annually.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, virtually inaugurated the new Surface Mount Semiconductor Packaging Line at CDIL’s plant in Mohali, Punjab.

The company said it has already initiated pilot production with 50 million units and delivered its inaugural batch to customers in both the domestic and international markets.

This will help CDIL address the impending surge in electric vehicles, power management devices and solar panels.

CDIL also signed an MoU with the Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), a research institute in Mohali under the IT Ministry, to make Mohali the end-to end semiconductor hub in the country.

They will aim to establish a comprehensive framework wherein SCL's specialised knowledge and wafer fabrication facilities are utilised to produce indigenized wafers for CDIL’s semiconductor devices, using CDIL's proprietary manufacturing processes.

“India’s semiconductor mission is a key focus for both the union and the state governments, and there have been many developments in the sector. Yet, India still has much to catch up, with a projected surge in demand to approximately $110 billion by 2030," said Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Joint Secretary, MeitY.

"It’s heartening to see CDIL taking the lead in packaging of discrete semiconductor devices. CDIL has capability for R&D, design, and packaging. Earlier, they also had a fabrication facility. I hope CDIL will also consider setting up a discrete fab in the country by availing financial support under the 'Semicon India' programme in future," he added.

CDIL has identified and laid focus on Silicon Carbide (SiC) products. SiC is an emerging technology that allows for much-improved efficiencies and power-handling capabilities, especially in high-power charging applications and battery management systems.

CDIL spent R&D efforts pursuing discrete SiC technology so as to build proficiency and assist in the world’s switch to EVs.

CDIL has also established an advanced testing and reliability laboratory at the Mohali plant.

“Even though SiC devices are hard to manufacture at scale, we have spent effort and investment to master them. CDIL has been able to innovate on the brittleness and complexity around the production of SiC devices and has earned the resounding approval of large multinational customers in export markets,” said Prithvideep Singh, General Manager, CDIL.