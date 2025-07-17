ChatGPT Soars Ahead as Microsoft’s Copilot Struggles to Keep Up in AI Assistant Race

Microsoft’s AI assistant Copilot is facing a tough road in the global chatbot race, according to new data that reveals a staggering gap between its performance and that of its top competitors. Despite Microsoft’s bold push and billion-dollar investments in artificial intelligence, Copilot’s traction among users is far behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

A report from Sensor Tower, as cited by Bloomberg, shows that Copilot has recorded 79 million downloads globally, placing it fourth in the AI assistant space. Meanwhile, OpenAI’s ChatGPT is leading with an overwhelming 900 million downloads. Google’s Gemini comes in second with 200 million, and China’s DeepSeek follows with 127 million.

The numbers highlight a growing disparity. While Microsoft remains a dominant force in enterprise AI and infrastructure, it hasn’t yet cracked the code in the highly competitive consumer AI landscape.

This comes as Microsoft continues to ramp up its AI spending. In fiscal year 2025 (which ended in June), the company poured $80 billion into AI infrastructure, including massive investments in data centers and retention packages for top AI talent. Much of this expenditure supports the development of Copilot and related generative AI technologies.

Still, download numbers reflect user preferences—and many users and experts have flagged Copilot’s limitations. While it shares the same foundational models from OpenAI, critics say it falls short of ChatGPT in key areas such as reasoning, creativity, and overall conversational quality.

In an effort to regain momentum, Microsoft introduced several new features earlier this year during its 50th anniversary event. The updates include advanced personalisation aimed at making Copilot a more adaptive, user-friendly experience.

“Ultimately, I think there is going to be as many Copilots as there are people using them,” said Microsoft’s AI chief Mustafa Suleyman at the launch. “Each is going to have its own style and tone and, of course, its own name. And so today, we’re taking the very first steps towards rich memory and personalisation, the very foundations of an AI companion.”

Bhaskar Basu, Senior Director at Microsoft India, echoed this sentiment in a conversation with India Today, saying, “Copilot allows users to not just operate at the experience layer but also at the OpenAI platform layer.” He added that this gives users the freedom to “create Copilots of their own.”

However, many of these features seem to mirror tools already available in rival platforms. ChatGPT, for instance, has offered memory and customisation capabilities for months, raising doubts about whether Copilot’s new updates provide a unique edge.

Another layer of complexity is Microsoft’s dual role as both a close partner and a competitor to OpenAI. Copilot integrates OpenAI’s GPT models at its core, creating an unusual dynamic where Microsoft is relying on the same tech that powers its strongest rival.

Though Microsoft’s AI vision is ambitious, the consumer market presents a steeper challenge. While Copilot thrives in enterprise settings—thanks to its deep integration with Microsoft’s suite of productivity and cloud services—its consumer adoption tells a different story. With ChatGPT continuing to dominate the global landscape, Microsoft faces a critical question: Can Copilot evolve fast enough to stand out?

As the AI assistant space grows more competitive, user experience, adaptability, and innovation will likely determine who leads the next phase of the race.



