Coinbase Leverages AI to Write 40% of Its Code, CEO Emphasizes Responsible Use

In a significant development highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence in tech, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong announced that 40 percent of the company’s daily code is now AI-generated. He also shared plans to increase this figure to over 50 per cent by next month, signaling a rapid adoption of AI-driven development within the cryptocurrency trading platform.

Founded in June 2012, Coinbase provides digital currency wallets and a trading platform that allows consumers and merchants to buy, sell, and manage cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. Armstrong shared the update on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “40 percent of daily code written at Coinbase is AI-generated. I want to get it to >50 per cent by October.”





Obviously it needs to be reviewed and understood, and not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code. But we should be using it responsibly as much as we possibly can.

The CEO also highlighted the trajectory of AI adoption within the company. A graph shared by Armstrong shows that in April 2025, only about 18 percent of Coinbase’s code was AI-generated. Since then, the integration of AI tools has steadily increased, underlining the company’s confidence in AI to augment its development processes.

However, Armstrong is cautious about the broader implications of AI replacing human roles. He emphasized that “not all areas of the business can use AI-generated code,” advocating for responsible and targeted AI deployment. This balanced view resonates amid ongoing debates in the tech industry about AI’s impact on jobs.

Supporting this perspective, Aparna Chennapragada, Microsoft’s Chief Product Officer for Experience and Devices, has pushed back against the notion that coding is becoming obsolete. She remarked, “A lot of folks think about, ‘Oh, don’t bother studying computer science or coding is dead,’ and I just fundamentally disagree.” She added that while AI may transform coding roles, “There’ll be an order of magnitude more software operators [and presumably fewer software engineers in the conventional sense].” Chennapragada emphasized that understanding computer science remains crucial, calling it “a way of thinking, and it’s a mental model.”

Coinbase is not alone in leveraging AI to accelerate software development. Tech giants like Microsoft and Google are increasingly adopting AI-generated code to boost productivity. Just days before Microsoft announced layoffs affecting 9,000 employees, CEO Satya Nadella revealed that AI already generates about 30 per cent of the company’s internal code. Similarly, Google CEO Sundar Pichai stated that AI contributes to over a quarter of the company’s coding efforts, with chief economist Fabien Curto Millet acknowledging the technology’s productivity gains.

These examples highlight a broader trend in the tech industry: AI is rapidly becoming an integral partner in coding, streamlining development and enhancing efficiency, while companies navigate the delicate balance between automation and human expertise.