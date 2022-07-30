Coming soon: iPhone 14 Find all details from price to specifications

The iPhone 14 is coming soon. In fact, already in September, and that is what the rumours and leaks suggest. Apple hasn't confirmed anything about the next iPhone models yet, but we expect the brand to reveal some details next month. If rumours are to be considered, the iPhone 14 series will go official on September 13. Again, the official release date is yet to be confirmed, so wait.

For this year's iPhone 14 series, we will most likely see four new models. But, there will be no mini-model. In other words, we won't get the successor to the iPhone 13 mini this year, and that's because the mini models affected the sales of the iPhone SE models. At the beginning of this year, Apple launched the iPhone SE (2022) edition for a starting price of Rs 43,900. Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 14 Max.

iPhone 14 launch: Specifications

A lot has already been disclosed about the iPhone 14. Its design, hardware configuration, camera details, battery, etc. Let's find out the details about the iPhone 14 and what rumours and leaks suggest.

- The iPhone 14 design will not change much; it almost resembles the iPhone only with slightly larger camera modules. The notch will remain, and the form factor and bezels will be like the predecessor.

- The iPhone 14 may flaunt two cameras on the rear panel and a single sensor on the front. The camera specs could remain the same, and only the iPhone 14 is said to have larger sensors.

- iPhone 13 brings all-day battery life. The iPhone 14 coming is expected to be better in terms of overall battery performance.

- Some rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 will be powered by the A15 Bionic chipset, which runs the iPhone 13 series. Other reports suggest that the iPhone will come with Apple's next-generation A16 Bionic chip, which is an improvement compared to the previous generation's chipset.

- The next iPhone model will run on iOS 16 out of the box, which Apple announced at the WWDC 2020 event earlier this year.

Considering all the rumours and leaks, the iPhone 14 may not be a huge upgrade over the iPhone 13, but the changes will improve the overall user experience.

iPhone 14: Price details

Coming to the pricing, the iPhone 14 may launch at almost the same price as the iPhone 13. One of the earlier reports suggests that the iPhone 14 will launch at a starting price of approximately Rs 63,500.