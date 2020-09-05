Coming Soon! WhatsApp Vacation Mode: Know how to use it

WhatsApp's Vacation Mode feature has been in the buzz for the past two years, and there is enough evidence to show that the company is continuously working on it. It recently reported that Android users would get "Vacation Mode" soon. The firm has renewed its efforts towards developing this feature. Although it's unclear when exactly we'll see this for end-users, the bigger question here is what exactly vacation mode is and what its purpose is?

The mode can help users to keep a permanent record of their chats while keeping it hidden from the main chat list. Currently, WhatsApp pushes archived chats last. However, every time a new message arrives in the archived chat, it reappears at the top. This defeats the primary purpose of archiving the chat in the first place. Vacation mode seeks to change by keeping archived chats hidden.

As mentioned on the WABeta information website, once the feature is implemented, it will have a dedicated section that will be present at the top of the chat window. From that section, users will be able to view their archived chats along with a Notification button. This notification button will allow users to customize the section according to their requirements.

As of now, the notifications section has two toggle buttons. While the first button, Notify new messages, allows users to see when they receive a new message in their archived chats. Disabling this button will completely hide archived chats. The other button called "Auto Hide Inactive Chats" will automatically archive a chat if there is no activity on a chat for six months.

WhatsApp may not have a better chance of bringing its "Vacation Mode" to users all over the world as most of us have started working from home and instant chat usage has exploded. With more alerts and notifications, it will only make sense to implement this feature.