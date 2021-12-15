December 15 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 15, 2021. Let's begin...

Throwback 2021: Most Popular Tweets of 2021 in Pictures

Check out the most popular Tweets made in 2021 in the field of sports, business, entertainment,and more...

Jio offers the most affordable prepaid plan - 100 MB for 1 Rs, validity 30 days

Jio's cheapest prepaid recharge plan offers 100MB of data per month. The new plan is also the most affordable prepaid recharge plan in India and any network provider in the country.

WhatsApp crashing randomly on iPhone, users complain on Twitter

WhatsApp users from various parts of the world faced the same issue where the application crashes shortly after being accessed. WhatsApp's head of engineering acknowledged the problem after it was reported online.

Vivo V23 Pro to launch in the first week of January 2022 in India: Report

Vivo V23 Pro has been seen with multiple listings on Geekbench's benchmarking website. Vivo V23 Pro specifications suggested by Geekbench suggest Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC, 8GB RAM.

Google Announces Android 12 (Go edition); Brings Lightweight OS to Budget Smartphones

Google says the new Privacy Dashboard is coming to Android 12 (Go edition). The lightweight operating system (OS) is set to make its way to affordable entry-level smartphones in 2022.

Google Threatens to Fire Unvaccinated Employees

Google employees who haven't got vaccinated could be put on forced leave and later fired from the company if they don't follow its COVID-19 rules, according to an internal memo obtained by CNBC.

Twitter is implementing automatic captions for videos globally

In a big boon for accessibility, Twitter is now implementing automatic captions for videos, the company announced Tuesday. Automatic captions will be available globally on iOS, Android, and the web in "most languages," according to Twitter.