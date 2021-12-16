December 16 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 16, 2021. Let's begin...

TikTok, Facebook, Instagram: 10 Most Downloaded Apps of 2021 Worldwide in Pictures

We have reached the end of 2021, due to the covid crisis, the app industry has also taken some huge strides. Let's see which are the 10 apps downloaded the most this year.

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G India Launch Tipped for Q1 2022

OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G could cost approximately around Rs. 28,000 in India, a previous report had indicated. The date has not yet been confirmed, but a new leak suggests that the latest phone in the OnePlus Nord series will be launched in the first quarter of 2022.

Government Warning: Update Your Apple Watch, iPhone, MacBook Immediately

CERT-In recommends that users update to the latest version of the software, as several security issues have been found in Apple products.

Apple Shuts Three More Retail Stores as COVID-19 Infections Rise

Apple has shut three of its retail stores following increased exposures and COVID-19 cases among employees, according to Bloomberg Stores will be temporarily closed.

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale is Live - Get Best Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and More

The Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale will be available to all users from December 16 to December 21, and Flipkart Plus members got early access.

AWS goes down again; Hits Twitch, Hulu, Halo, Apex Legends, and other services

The AWS service was again impacted in multiple regions, affecting multiple websites and gaming services. The issue has been en resolved, and we do not expect a recurrence.

European lawmakers vote to ban online ads targeting kids

The draft of the European Parliament rules forces big technology to open and stop intrusive ads online. In addition, the European Parliament's internal market commission was approved with a large majority of votes.