Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 Sale is Live - Get Best Deals on Smartphones, Smart TVs and More

Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021 sale is now available for Flipkart Plus members and all other users will have access to it from midnight (December 16). The sale will see deals on smartphones, tablets, speakers, health care appliances, clippers, televisions, and other electronics. In addition to these, Flipkart will also offer discounts on furniture, nutritional items, and toiletries. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, customers will also be able to get special offers on flight bookings. E-commerce will also offer additional bank discounts.



The Flipkart Big Saving Days will be available December 16-21 for general users. As part of this sale, Flipkart will also offer free delivery, low prices, and easy returns for customers. State Bank of India customers will get a 10 percent discount on SBI and EMI credit card transactions. As mentioned above, the sale is already live for Flipkart Plus members who gained access to it from 12 a.m. December 15.

Flipkart announced a special deal for the Big Saving Days 2021 sale where customers will get an additional 30 percent discount on their first order during the six days of the sale. At present, there is not much information available on this.

Flipkart has also mentioned that smartphones and tablets from Apple, Oppo, Samsung, and Vivo will get special offers. The Walmart-backed e-commerce website listed the offers as "revealing soon." Flipkart says the tablets are offered up to 45 percent off and soundbars of Rs. 2,999. Refrigerators offer up to 50 percent off, while appliances get up to 70 percent off.

Some offers for Flipkart Big Saving Days include up to 70 percent off Blaupunkt and TCL smart TVs. Also, the Nothing Ear 1 TWS headphones will be offered at a special price of Rs. 4,999, less than its original price of Rs. 6,999.

Moreover, there are three separate mini-deals during Flipkart's Great Saving Days that have become a regular feature on Flipkart's sale days. Crazy Deals deals will be available three times a day: at 12 a.m., at 8 a.m., and at 4 p.m. The Rush Hours deal will have early bird specials until 2 a.m. From December 16. In the end, the TickTock deals will have the lowest prices in the six days of 4p. M. At 10 p. M. The e-commerce platform also mentions that it will have some special offers for flight reservations, but has not disclosed more about it so far.



