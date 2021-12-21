December 21 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 21, 2021. Let's begin...

Tesla Model Pi: First Ever Satellite Phone from Elon Musk - see in pictures

Elon Musk to soon launch Tesla Model Pi the first ever Satellite Phone! The internet is abuzz with the specifications related to Tesla Model Pi, but there is no official confirmation from the company.

OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Set in January 2022, Confirms Co-Founder Pete Lau

Pete Lau, co-founder, and CEO has confirmed the January launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro via a post on Weibo. It is speculated that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come alongside the OnePlus 10.

Elon Musk to Pay Over $ 11 Billion Tax This Year

One of the largest personal payments in US history. The figure is approximately in line with a CNBC report from last week, when it estimated that Musk already paid $ 7 billion in state and federal taxes this year, and will pay another $ 5 billion by January 1.

Best Smart TVs Launched in 2021

The smart TVs we've chosen reflect the absolute peak of what's possible today in terms of resolution, colour, and feature sets, as well as support for HDMI 2.1 and VRR for the latest game consoles and PCs. Some even go above and beyond.

Elon Musk to Launch Tesla Smartphone; All that we know

Specific sources have released new features and details that confirm that 2022 may actually see the Tesla Pi smartphone that will work on Mars using Starlink!

Alert: Delete These 7 Apps From Your Android Phone Right Now The team at cybersecurity firm Pradeo has found several apps on the Google Play store along with Color Message that is infected by the Joker malware. Joker malware falls under the category of "fleeceware" and ultimately steals your money without your knowledge.

Apple Starts iPhone 13 Test Production in India

Apple has started its iPhone 13 test production in India three months after its launch at its Tamil Nadu plant near Chennai. Find out which variants are made in India.