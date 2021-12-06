December 6 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on December 6, 2021. Let's begin...

iPhone SE (2020) Offered at Rs. 27,999 on Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale

iPhone SE (2020) is available for a starting price of Rs. 27,999 at FlipkartBig Bachat Dhamaal Sale. The 128GB storage model is available at a price of Rs 32,999 and the 256GB storage variant has been set at Rs. 42,999.

Apple to launch iPad Pro with wireless charging alongside iPad Air 5 and iPad 10 in 2022 Apple plans to update three of its iPad models in 2022. The iPad Pro, which is likely to be the highlight of the year, could include wireless and reverse charging. There are also three new models expected for the Apple Watch in 2022, including an updated Apple Watch SE, an updated standard model, and a"robust version aimed at extreme athletes."

Google Doodle Celebrates Pizza Today: Know Why

Today, Google Doodle is celebrating pizza with an interactive game on its logo. Learn about the history of this day here. They made an interactive and animated doodle game.

Tips to Improve Your Smartphone Battery Life

That said though, smartphones have come a long way in recent years in terms of just about everything, including battery life. Here's how to improve your smartphone battery life. My Verizon app could be collecting your browsing history and more

The My Verizon app could be collecting information about your browsing history, location, applications, and your contacts, all in the name of helping the business "understand your interests," which Input first discovered. Most Used Emojis of 2021: Unicode Consortium

The Unicode Consortium has released a report highlighting the most used emojis in 2021. Unicode also notes that only two disease-related emojis were popular in 2021 despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

How to Download an e-PAN Card

The online PAN card is a virtual PAN card that can be used just like the physical copy for verification purposes whenever necessary. You can apply for a new one online, and the process will take just 10 minutes.