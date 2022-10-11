Diwali 2022: Celebrate Diwali with these tech-gadgets

Diwali is all about family bonding, and at such a special time, choosing the perfect gift for someone you love can make all the difference. We suggest some tech-smart, thoughtful, and interesting gadgets this festive season.

Here are some of our picks that check all the boxes.

XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projectors

XGIMI's Horizon Pro 4K projectors with a resolution of 3840×2160 provide unlimited entertainment. The projector's 1.2:1 throw ratio fits any room size and its 2200 ANSI lumens and integrated optical sensor make every movie and show enjoyable with stellar brightness, day or night. Horizon Pro is TÜV Rheinland certified and effectively reduces blue light emission. You can also access over 5000 apps as XGIMI Horizon Pro is integrated into the Google Play Store and Android TV. There is also a built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant on the projector's remote.





Sony α7R III Camera



This Diwali, capture your joyous memories with the Sony α7R III autofocus camera. Sony produces outstanding images and videos with a high resolution of 42.4 MP and 35 mm full frame and Exmor R® CMOS sensor. Sony Alpha also has a silent shooting mechanism perfect for wildlife photography. The camera also has an evolved and improved autofocus (AF) that helps to capture moving objects or animals.





Sennheiser HD 820 Headphones



Enjoy an uninterrupted and extraordinary listening experience with Sennheiser HD 820. The innovative glass reflector and technology of the 56mm ring radiator transducer enables air displacement, and the concave gorilla glass reflector produces impressive spatial sound. HD 820 also has headband padding on key contact points of the ear and closed-back ear cups.





Apple iPhone 14 Pro



The Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes with a 5.54 cm (6.1") and 17.00 cm (6.7") display sizes with a ceramic shield. Two of the main features are privacy protection and emergency dialling features. Your personal information, like your face ID data and contacts, will be protected by the secure enclave in A16 bionic. . The 48 MP main camera has an advanced quad-pixel sensor and provides better low-light photos. The phone also allows you to shoot, view, edit, and share content in ProRes or Dolby Vision HDR and has longer battery life.







Dell's Alienware M17 R4 Gaming Laptop



With Dell's Alienware M17 R4 Gaming Laptop, gamers are in for a delight. Available in Windows 11 or Windows 10, the laptop is low-weight and has advanced Alienware cry-o-tech. It provides gaming stability even in a high-performing gaming state. The 17.3" laptop reduces blues light emission and offers a 360Hz 300-nits 5ms FHD panel option for an uninterrupted gaming experience.







