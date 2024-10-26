Diwali 2024: Tech Gadgets That Connect Without Mess

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time for joy, togetherness, and vibrant celebrations. Yet, amidst the excitement, the chaos of preparation—decorating, entertaining, and managing everything—can become overwhelming. From tangled cords to keeping devices charged, these small challenges can dampen the festive spirit. Fortunately, Portronics offers a range of smart, innovative tech solutions to streamline your Diwali preparations. Here are five standout Portronics products that provide hassle-free solutions, allowing you to celebrate the festival stress-free and with ease.

1. Portronics Boosty 5K Power Bank





Stay charged this Diwali with the Boosty 5K Power Bank. Designed for modern mobile users, this power bank boasts a 5,000 mAh capacity and supports 20W Type-C PD fast charging alongside 15W magnetic wireless charging. It can recharge devices from 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes, ensuring you're powered throughout the festivities. Crafted from durable Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloy, it combines style with resilience and features an Auto Hibernation Mode to conserve battery life. Priced at INR 2,151, it’s available on the official Portronics website and other major platforms.

2. Portronics Power Plate 21 Extension Board





Light up your celebrations with the Portronics Power Plate 21, an extension board designed to offer endless connectivity possibilities. Featuring three universal sockets, it accommodates various plug types, making it perfect for different devices and international plugs. With a generous 1.5-meter cord, you can easily position the Power Plate 21 wherever needed, eliminating the hassle of short cables. It delivers a powerful 1440-watt output with a 6 Amp current rating, ensuring reliable power for all your electrical devices. Enhanced safety features protect against over-voltage, over-current, and short circuits, providing peace of mind for you and your loved ones. Priced at INR 449, it’s available on the official Portronics website and other major platforms.

3. Portronics Dash 10 Wireless Dual-Bass Party Speaker





Elevate your Diwali festivities with the Dash 10, a wireless dual-bass party speaker. It features colourful RGB lights and a powerful 50W sound system with dual-bass radiators, perfect for setting the festive mood. Two wireless karaoke microphones come included, making it ideal for sing-alongs. Its compact design and 6-hour battery life ensure it’s perfect for gatherings. Available at an introductory price of INR 5,499 on Portronics' official website and other major platforms, it’s sure to keep the celebrations lively.

4. Portronics Mopcop Pro Portable Vacuum Cleaner and Air Blower





Maintain a clean and festive atmosphere with the Mopcop Pro, a versatile 2-in-1 portable vacuum cleaner and air blower. Efficiently remove pet fur and dirt while using the air blower to tackle leaves and dust from your tech setups. Enjoy cordless convenience with a long-lasting rechargeable battery and a quiet, energy-efficient brushless motor. The washable HEPA filters ensure a healthier environment. Priced at INR 1,899, it’s available on the official Portronics website and other major online platforms.

5. Portronics Pico 13 4K Ultra HD DLP Projector





Bring festive movies and family moments to life with the Pico 13, a 4K Ultra HD DLP projector. With a bright 3500 lumens lamp, it can project screen sizes from 20 inches to an impressive 120 inches—ideal for outdoor movie nights or family gatherings. Its long-lasting rechargeable battery and easy setup, coupled with built-in 10-watt speakers, ensure a seamless entertainment experience. Priced at INR 31,499, it’s available on the official Portronics website and other major platforms, making it a perfect addition to your Diwali festivities.

This Diwali, let Portronics help you stay connected, organized, and entertained without the mess. From decluttering your space to powering your devices and keeping the atmosphere lively, these tech solutions are designed to enhance your celebrations. Invest in these innovative products for a seamless, stress-free Diwali that allows you to focus on what truly matters: spending quality time with your loved ones.