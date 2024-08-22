Dreame Technology Launches New Lineup of Robotic and Smart Vacuum Cleaners in India

Dreame Technology, a global leader in smart home technology appliances, announces the launch of its latest range of versatile home cleaning innovations. The new offerings include:

The intelligent robot vacuum and mop trio – D10 Plus Gen 2, D9 Max Gen 2, and L10 Prime.

The H12 Dual Wet and Dry Vacuum.

The powerful cordless stick vacuums – Mova J10, J20, and J30. The new range caters to diverse cleaning needs, offering a perfect blend of power, intelligence, and convenience. For hands-free cleaning, the D10 Plus Gen 2, D9 Max Gen 2, and L10 Prime robot vacuums and mops offer advanced navigation, powerful suction, and efficient mopping capabilities. The H12 Dual is a multi-functional marvel that effortlessly tackles both wet and dry messes, making it ideal for spills, pet accidents, and general cleaning. To tackle everyday messes with ease, the Mova J10, J20, and J30 cordless stick vacuums provide powerful cleaning performance and flexibility. All these products will be available on Amazon starting at INR 7,999 from August 22nd onwards. Manu Sharma, Managing Director, Dreame India stated, "The market for Robot Vacuum cleaners and Dual Wet & Dry Cleaners in India is growing rapidly and we see a significant opportunity to cater to the Indian households. At Dreame, we are committed to establish ourselves as a trusted brand in this space by delivering reliable, innovative products that seamlessly fits in our customers' lives. Our new range of vacuum cleaners are designed to make home cleaning effortless, reaffirming our dedication to enhancing everyday living through technology." Product Specifications: Robot Vacuum and Mop: L10 Prime, D10 Plus Gen 2 and Dreame D9 Max Gen 2



L10 Prime





L10 Prime: L10 Prime is a Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop built for the ultimate convenience and cleaning performance. It features advanced dual rotary mop pads that rotate at 180RPM with downward pressure to mop closer to the floor without making noise. After mopping, the mop is raised to 7mm when returning to the base station to keep cleaned floors and rugs dry, where it's cleaned and dried. A powerful 4,000Pa of powerful suction and a bristleless rubber brush combine to remove hair, dirt, dust, and debris from carpet, hard flooring, nooks, and crannies. Ultrasonic carpet detection allows L10 Prime to accurately identify carpets and rugs, and the LiDAR navigation and an advanced SLAM algorithm generate three separate 3D floor maps to expertly clean and navigate multi-storey spaces skillfully. The Dreamehome app allows the user to create virtual boundaries, set no-mop zones, customize cleaning time, and more.





D10 Plus Gen 2





D10 Plus Gen 2: The D10 Plus is an Auto-Empty Robot Vacuum and Mop with a high-performance motor supplying 6,000Pa* of suction power, swiftly tackling dirt and pet hair on both floors and carpets. The innovative floating rubber brush cleans out pet hair from carpets, making this an ideal choice for pet owners. The 2-in-1 dual-action vacuum and mop for customizable moisture levels while cleaning. The Smart Pathfinder technology avoids obstacles, and generates editable maps for thorough coverage. Moreover, its 4L dust bag capacity offers up to 90 days of uninterrupted cleaning, ensuring a spotless home without the need to continuously check up on the machine. The DreameApp and voice control sync with Alexa, Google, and Siri make your cleaning routine more convenient and effortless.





Dreame D9 Max Gen 2





Dreame D9 Max Gen 2: The D9 Max Gen 2 is an entry-level robot vacuum that can sweep and mop at the same time. It uses high-precision motion sensors and the Smart Pathfinder technology to navigate across different spaces and return to the dock after cleaning. With a powerful 6,000Pa Vormax Suction and four adjustable levels, users can customize cleaning pressure to suit hard floors and carpets. The Carpet Boost feature and an all rubber floating brush prevents hair from clogging the vacuum and makes carpet cleaning more effective and robust.

H12 Dual: Wet and Dry Vacuum The H12 Dual is a powerful 4-in-1 cleaning wizard that tackles sticky, wet or dry spills and messes on all kinds of surfaces including hard floors, sofas, cars, curtains, and more. With its high-speed brushless motor, the H12 Dual wipes the floor an impressive 520 times per minute, quickly and easily. The smart sensor with advanced dirt and mess detection systems intelligently adjusts settings for deep cleaning, while the 900mL clean water tank and the enhanced edge-to-edge cleaning brush help clean hard-to-reach areas. The user can also switch between different operation modes - the Auto Mode detects and adjusts to the type of dirt, for a more thorough clean, the Suction Mode sucks up liquids from spills and the Standard and Turbo Modes enable handheld vacuuming, allowing you to let loose on all the dirt in tight spaces. After self-cleaning with a roller brush, brush scraper and serrated bristles, the brush undergoes hot air drying at 55°C for 30 minutes, reducing the growth of mildew, mold, and unpleasant odors. The H12 Dual comes with a long-lasting 6x4,000mAh battery pack, providing over 30 minutes* of cleaning time for wet and dry cleans and 60 minutes for handheld vacuuming before recharging is required. For added convenience, a large LED display and intelligent voice prompts provide real-time information on cleaning optimization, including remaining battery life, floor cleanliness, and operation status. Cordless Stick Vacuum: Move J10, J20 and J30



Mova J30





Mova J30: The Mova J30 features a powerful 450W brushless motor, delivering up to 60 minutes of cleaning time, making it highly effective at picking up dust, dirt, and debris. It can vacuum and mop simultaneously, thanks to its integrated water tank and mop pad, which remove both dry particles and stubborn stains from hard floors. The folding tube allows you to easily reach tight corners and low spaces without the need to bend down, making it more comfortable to clean hard-to-reach areas. The multi-surface brush illuminates dark spots for better visibility, and the switchable nozzles offer specialized tools for various tasks, like removing pet fur from furniture or cleaning crevices and windows. Additionally, the multi-layered filtration system achieves an impressive 97% efficiency rate.





Mova J20





Mova J20: The Mova J20 features a robust 250W brushless motor that offers up to 50 minutes of cleaning time and a filtration system that cleans dust particles with 97% efficiency. The multi-surface brush is illuminated with LED lights to clean dimly lit spaces, and the folding tube design helps with the easy cleaning of hard-to-reach spaces on both carpeted and wooden floors.





Mova J10





Mova J10: The Mova J10 features a 150W brushless motor, offering up to 35 minutes of cleaning time. The crevice nozzle, wide combination tool and foldable tube excel in reaching low-angle spaces and corners, while the illuminating multi-surface brush head uses LED light to illuminate dim floors and carpets, making cleaning more visible, efficient, and effective. The advanced multi-layer filtration system captures fine dust and particles with up to 97%* efficiency. In tandem, an advanced filter prevents dust from escaping into the air, keeping it inside the dust cup.