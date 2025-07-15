Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok is stepping into the world of digital companionship. In a fresh move to expand user interaction, Grok has introduced customisable AI companions — the first of which are a goth-themed anime character named Ani and a red panda named Rudy.

These AI avatars are currently being rolled out as part of a soft launch available to subscribers of Super Grok, a $30/month tier under the broader X Premium+ offering. This premium subscription gives users access to advanced AI features including DeepSearch, image generation, real-time data capabilities, and a complex reasoning mode.

Musk shared the update through a post on X, saying, “This is pretty cool,” along with an image of Ani — a character designed with a distinct goth anime aesthetic. Ani is shown as a blonde girl with pigtails, dressed in a black corset, short skirt, and thigh-high fishnet stockings. The avatar can be activated by adjusting settings within the Grok app, according to early user reports.

Rudy, on the other hand, is a red panda-inspired companion, bringing a more playful and whimsical design to the mix. Both Ani and Rudy are designed to engage users through interactive conversations typical of the Grok experience.

While xAI has not officially published comprehensive documentation about these AI avatars, testers confirm that the companions are interactive and have a human-like conversational style. The move seems to signal a larger strategy by xAI to create more engaging and persona-driven experiences for its user base.

Interestingly, a third character named Chad has also been spotted in the app interface, hinting that more AI companions may soon join the lineup. Grok’s existing voice chat functionality may also get integrated with these avatars, enabling even more immersive, spoken interactions.

However, the launch hasn’t been without controversy. Reports suggest that Ani includes an optional not-safe-for-work (NSFW) mode, altering her appearance to include more suggestive visuals. The Verge has noted that NSFW content associated with Ani has already appeared on X, sparking debate over content moderation. xAI has yet to release an official statement on the matter.

This development also adds to the ongoing conversation about the psychological effects of emotionally engaging AI avatars. While these companions are not being officially marketed as romantic or emotional partners, their design and the ability to personalise them suggest a deliberate lean into emotionally resonant interactions. Experts warn that this could blur the lines between utility and intimacy in AI relationships.

Grok’s AI companions are designed to enhance personalisation and boost user engagement within the paid tiers of Musk’s X ecosystem. As xAI continues to refine and expand these features, it’s clear the future of AI chat is becoming more character-driven and emotionally interactive.