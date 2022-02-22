February 22 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on February 22, 2022. Let's begin...

YouTube adds TikTok like live rings to show channel streaming

YouTube to soon add a new indicator to show when a channel is streaming live on the platform. Rings will appear around profile pictures when a channel is live.If the feature sounds familiar to you, it might be because it's already used in a couple of other services.

IIT Hyderabad, WiSig Networks develop first indigenous 5G tech

In a major boost to India's 5G capabilities, IIT Hyderabad (IITH) and WiSig Networks have developed 5G wireless broadband technologies indigenously for the first time.IITH and WiSig Networks have jointly announced a maiden 5G data call using indigenously developed 5G ORAN technology.

Instagram to remove shorter daily time limit options: Report

Instagram is discontinuing some app time limit options and encouraging users to update their settings. The minimum daily time limit reminder is now 30 minutes. The currently available options are 30 minutes, 45 minutes, one hour, two hours and three hours.

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G on sale today; find price, offers and specifications

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage variants. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G comes in Bahama Blue and Gray Mirror colour options. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

iPhone 14 is already in production; Expected to launch in September 2022

The latest leaks say that the iPhone 14 has reportedly reached production for testing purposes. That will continue to be a September phenomenon, as Apple sticks to releasing its generational updates for iPhones in that month.Apple is expected to launch it in September 2022.

Twitter to soon let you untag yourself from threads

Twitter could be testing an escape route for users who don't want to be part of a thread. On Friday, writer and researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted an apparent screenshot of a new "leave this conversation" feature.The feature looks different from "mute this conversation," an existing option that turns off notifications for a thread in which you're mentioned.

Trump launches his Twitter clone Truth Social App on iOS

Banned from all top social media platforms including Twitter, former US President Donald Trump on Monday launched his own social media app called Truth Social on President's Day that is currently available for Apple users.