February 23 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on February 23, 2022. Let's begin...

Google confirms Pixel 6 Wi-Fi issues, says fix is on way

Tech giant Google has confirmed Pixel 6 Wi-Fi issues and said it will be fixed with the upcoming upate in March. The issue sees Wi-Fi automatically shutting off when Pixel 6 devices are locked or not turning on at all, 9To5Google reported on Tuesday.

IIIT NR innovation in the field of Agriculture would help farmers save their crops

IIIT NR's innovation in the field of Agriculture will change the scenario for the farmers. The farmers will now not have to panic when insecticides attack the crops as they only need a smartphone-operated drone, as proposed by the research team. With its help, the framers can find the insect and get all types of remedies to get rid of it on their phone screen.

Pickrr appoints Vineet Budhiraja as their Senior Vice President, Operations

Pickrr, a leading SaaS-based logistics start-up, has announced the appointment of Vineet Budhiraja as their Senior Vice President, Operations. In this role, Vineet will supervise the company's overall operations, curate growth-centric strategies for client onboarding, maintain customer success, and drive the force for the company's holistic growth.

Noise launches the elegant Buds VS202; Powered by Tru Bass technology and Instacharge

Noise, India's leading hearable brand, launched Truly Wireless Earbuds – Buds VS202 for new buyers. The earbuds are available at Noise's website, Amazon, Flipkart, and across retail outlets at an introductory price of INR 1199. The earbud by Noise is a perfect companion for a day-long playtime with a splendid audio experience.

Google's new all-black dark mode is here

The new pitch-black theme started rolling out recently. Google announced the wider availability of dark mode earlier this month, but the rollout has been slow so far. The previous dark mode was an eye-soothing grey, but Google switched to a true black (#000000) that should show up on OLED and AMOLED screens.

Flipkart Electronics Day Sale 2022: Exciting Offers on Blaupunkt Smart TVs starting from Rs 12,999

Flipkart is slated to roll out its Electronics Day Sale from February 23rd to February 28th, 2022. As a part of its special six days sale, Flipkart has come up with massive discounts on German brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches as well as on other electronic items as well.

'SFJ-linked' apps, website blocked

Once again relying on intelligence inputs and invoking the emergency powers it was given under the new Information Technology Rules issued last year, the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has banned the digital media resources of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV', which it said is linked to the proscribed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit, and was trying to disturb the public order during the ongoing Legislative Assembly Elections.