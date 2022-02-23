Flipkart Electronics Day Sale 2022: Exciting Offers on Blaupunkt Smart TVs starting from Rs 12,999

Flipkart is slated to roll out its Electronics Day Sale from February 23rd to February 28th, 2022. As a part of its special six days sale, Flipkart has come up with massive discounts on German brand Blaupunkt Smart TVs ranging in size from 32-inches to 65-inches as well as on other electronic items as well. Customers will receive an additional 10% cash back on their transactions using their ICICI Credit & Debit Cards, as well as discounts on EMI transactions. The Sale will also offer low prices, easy returns, and free delivery for eligible orders.



With a rating of more than 4.6 out of 5, Blaupunkt TV is one of the leading premium brands solely available on Flipkart that offers its users outstanding sound and visual quality within a budget-friendly range.



The nominally priced TVs in the catalogue include the Blaupunkt Cyber Sound 32-inch priced at Rs 12,999, which is an HD-ready screen that supports 40W speaker output and has 2 speakers. The second model, a 42-inch Full-HD (1,920x1080 pixels), is available at Rs. 19,999 and has stunning Surround sound certified audio and 2 speakers with 40W speaker output. The third model, 43-inch Ultra-HD (3,840x2, 160 pixels), is available at Rs. 27,999, and has a powerful 50W speaker output that supports Dolby Digital and Dolby TruSurround technologies to offer an immersive aural experience with a deep surround sound and also features a bezel-less design. It also comes with features like MEMC, Dolby MS12 that enhance audio content with the help of Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, and DTX:X technologies., DTS TruSurround certified audio and 4 speakers. The big-screen 50-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) is priced at Rs. 34,999 is powered by Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio, 4 speakers, and 2 GB Ram to offer a smooth viewing experience. The bigger the screen, the bigger the features. The 55-inch Ultra-HD (3840x2160 pixels) for Rs. 38,999 has a sound output of 60w, which will enhance your movie night experience. A quick refresh rate of 60 Hz ensures a smooth streaming experience. The TV remote can be controlled via Google Assistant, making it convenient to operate the TV. It comes with 4K HDR 10, MEMC 60 Hz, 10 Bit Display, HLG, Cast, Stream 4K. The 65-inch Ultra-HD for Rs 54,999 is powered by the latest Android 10 and comes with a 60W speaker output with Dolby Digital Plus, DTS TruSurround certified audio,4K HDR 10, MEMC 60Hz, 10 Bit Display, HLG, Cast, Stream 4K, Dolby MS12 sound technology that can decode and improve Dolby Atmos, and 4 speakers. It comes with a brightness of 500 nits.

Brand Model ID Segment Feb BAU Major Sale Blaupunkt 32CSA7101 32 13999 13499 Blaupunkt 42CSA7707 42 21999 19999 Blaupunkt 43CSA7070 43 30999 27999 Blaupunkt 50CSA7007 50 35999 34999 Blaupunkt 55CSA7090 55 40999 38999 Blaupunkt 65CSA7030 65 55999 54999

About Blaupunkt:

Blaupunkt is a German brand for consumer electronics, car multimedia and related consumer lifestyle products. Founded in Berlin in 1924 as the 'ideal' company, Blaupunkt gained notoriety through the internal test label for headphones - the blue dot. The quality feature became a trademark, and in 1938 the company name as well. Today, the brand is being developed by GIP Development SARL as part of a licensing program launched in 2009. More than 40 licensees around the world distribute BLAUPUNKT products on all continents in more than 90 countries in the categories: Audio, Video, TV, Car Multimedia, Mobile Telephony, E-Mobility, Home Appliances, Security Systems, Cleaning Robots, Air Conditioning, E-Mobility, and many more.

