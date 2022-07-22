Fire-Boltt Launches Visionary smartwatch with Bluetooth calling & 1.78" AMOLED screen

Fire-Boltt, India's No 1 smartwatch brand, has launched its latest BT Calling smartwatch - Visionary. The smartwatch with a large 1.78" AMOLED screen supports animations and High Definition visuals, letting you feel the bigger picture right on the wrist. Loaded with always on display with the best ever screen resolution of 368x448 pixels, Fire-Boltt Visionary has the perfect contrast ratio making it a visual delight.

The square dial of the smartwatch with a crown rotation button for manoeuvring enables you to feel the grandeur of life. The smartwatch will be available for purchase from 22nd July onwards on Amazon and Fireboltt.com at a special introductory price of Rs 3799. Preloaded with 100 sports modes, Visionary is a complete health suite that allows you to truly stretch your limits. All one has to do is pick their favourite sport, set goals, and let Visionary do all the heavy work by tracking your every move and overall performance. For those who understand that health is the true asset, SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, steps, and fitness tracking is also available.

The Bluetooth Calling feature of the timepiece is supported by a Quick Access Dial Pad along with Call history, Sync, and save contacts, making it perfect as a calling smartwatch. Connecting easily with TWS ensures clarity while making and receiving calls. AI Voice assistant enables you to get more things done at the command of your voice, be it controlling music or making calls. Smart notifications on the timepiece allow you to be truly hands-free while enjoying the chore at hand. Aayushi and Arnav Kishore, co-founders of Fire-Boltt elaborated on the vision with which they launched their latest smartwatch- the Visionary.

"Our earlier smartwatches have focused on BT calling feature because that is what the future is. With Visionary, we have enhanced the viewer experience of the smartwatch by not just adding valuable features but also focusing on the visual experience through its best-ever high-resolution screen." Not the one to lag behind on fashion and looks, it has multiple watch faces and is available in 8 different colours- Blue, Black, Gold, Pink, Green, Silver, Grey, Silver, and Champagne Gold to match your vibe. IP68 water resistant feature ensures that you can beat the heat with water sports and be monsoon ready.