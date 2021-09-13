First iPhone with 1TB of Storage to Arrive Tomorrow: Report

Few days before Apple's California Streaming event on September 14, a new investor report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that it expects the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max to each have a 1TB (h / t 9to5Mac). Kuo also says that the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage configurations, but they won't have the 64GB option.



Kuo also said that he expects Apple to reveal the AirPods 3 at Tuesday's event, but that Apple will likely keep the AirPods 2 available. He cautions that the iPhone 13 could be affected by supply chain shortages, as previously reported, but expects there to be a limited impact on iPhone 13 shipments.

Previous leaks and rumours have pointed to an iPhone 13 lineup that will include four models in the same sizes as last year's models. The new phones are expected to have improved cameras that include video portrait mode and an astrophotography mode, an improved ultra-wide lens, and better optical zoom for video recording. Other rumours about the Apple Watch 7 predict a faster processor and a new hardware design, including larger screens and new watch faces. And the iPad Mini is expected to get a big redesign too. The Apple September event begins at 10:30 PM IST (1 PM ET) on September 14 and will be a virtual event streamed from Apple Park.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini are available in storage configurations of 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB options.