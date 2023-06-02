Foxconn to start manufacturing iPhones in Bengaluru in April 2024

Foxconn, the Taiwanese multinational contract manufacturer of electronics, plans to start manufacturing iPhones at its proposed Devanahalli plant in Bengaluru by April 2024, Karnataka Minister of Large and Medium Industries MB Patil said.



Karnataka will hand over the required land to the company by July 1 to facilitate production, Patil said. He said this during a meeting with company representatives headed by George Chu. IT Minister Priyank Kharge was also present. With this, the new government has expedited the establishment process of the Rs 13,600 crore project, which is expected to create 50,000 jobs.



"The 300 acres of land identified at ITIR in Devanahalli will be handed over by July 1. Along with this, the government will ensure 5 MLD of water, quality power supply, road connectivity and other infrastructure facilities," he explained.

"The company has been asked to provide details of the skill sets it is looking for in employees. Accordingly, steps will be taken to facilitate training programs for eligible candidates to make them employable," Patil explained.

The Taiwan-based company paid 30% of the cost of the land (Rs 90 crore) to the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB). A goal has been set to complete the project in three phases, and a plan has been developed to manufacture 20 million units per year at the plant upon completion of the three phases.