Gmail's new look to roll out to everyone

It doesn't stop there, saying that by the end of this year, we should see improvements to Gmail for tablet users, better emoji support, and more accessibility features, among other updates. If you use Gmail for work, it may already be implemented in your account. Those who can't stand the change can opt-out and return to the old look, at least for now. If you don't have Chat enabled, you'll get the new look, but in a Gmail-only view by default, and if you don't use some or all of those apps, you can disable or enable them from the Quick Settings Menu.



If you want to switch back, Google's instructions are pretty easy to follow:



- First, click on Settings at the top right.

- Then, under Quick Settings, click Go back to the original view of Gmail.

- Finally, in the new window, click Reload.

The updated UI moves the Mail, Meeting, Spaces, and Chat buttons to a list at the top of the left rail instead of displaying multiple conversations for each in a list. However, they're still easily accessible without having everything on screen at once. Instead, you can quickly jump to a discussion in any section, as a list will appear when you hover over its icon.



The changes are part of Google's new overall approach to the Workspace suite (including Docs, Sheets, etc.) that is supposed to provide a more unified look and feel and new AI-powered features, like Gmail's search enhancements, are being introduced and announced.