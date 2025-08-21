Google Launches Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL in India: Price, Specs and Key Features

Google has expanded its premium smartphone lineup with the launch of the Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL, the latest successors to last year’s Pixel 9 Pro series. At first glance, the two new models look similar to their predecessors, but a closer look reveals important upgrades in performance, storage, display brightness, and battery technology.

Both devices are now open for pre-orders globally and will hit shelves starting August 28. In India, the Pixel 10 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹1,09,999, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL is priced at ₹1,24,999. The XL variant now starts with 256GB storage as the base option, justifying its higher entry price without significantly altering the overall pricing structure compared to last year.

Bigger and Brighter Displays

The Pixel 10 Pro features a 6.3-inch OLED LTPO display, while the Pixel 10 Pro XL stretches further to 6.8 inches. Both panels support a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and now boast sharper resolutions—1,280 x 2,856 for the Pro and 1,344 x 2,992 for the XL. With peak brightness reaching 3,000 nits, users can expect better outdoor visibility. Durability has also been enhanced with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on both front and back.

Refined Design and Fresh Colours

While Google has retained the familiar glass back with aluminum sides, subtle refinements can be spotted in finishes and speaker cutouts. This year’s lineup arrives in four colours—Porcelain, Obsidian, Jade, and Moonstone. The latter two stand out with tones that shift depending on lighting, adding a premium touch to the overall look.

Tensor G5 and Performance Gains

Under the hood, the big leap is Google’s in-house developed Tensor G5 processor, designed for efficiency and advanced AI tasks. Coupled with 16GB RAM and faster Zoned UFS storage (UFS 4.0), the Pixel 10 Pro series is positioned for smoother multitasking and quicker app loading times.

Camera and AI Enhancements

On paper, the camera hardware appears familiar: a 50MP main lens, 48MP ultra-wide, and 48MP 5x telephoto sensor. The front camera, however, has been upgraded to 42MP. What truly sets the Pixel 10 Pro apart are its software-based improvements, powered by the Tensor G5 chip. New features include 100x hybrid zoom, AI-backed "Auto Best Take", which automatically picks the best frame, and "Camera Coach", designed to help users improve framing and composition.

Stronger Battery and Charging Options

The Pixel 10 Pro comes with a 4,870mAh battery, while the XL model packs a 5,200mAh unit. Google claims both devices can easily last over 30 hours on a single charge. While wired charging remains unchanged, wireless charging sees a notable upgrade with Qi2 technology. The Pixel 10 Pro supports 15W wireless charging, while the XL pushes this to 25W, provided users have compatible chargers. Another new addition is support for magnetic accessories, making both phones compatible with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem. Despite the bigger batteries, both devices maintain a sleek design similar to last year’s models.

With brighter displays, better cameras, stronger AI performance, and enhanced battery efficiency, the Pixel 10 Pro series cements Google’s position in the flagship smartphone race, offering users a refined balance of hardware and software innovation.