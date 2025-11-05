Google Maps Introduces New Navigation Features Powered by Gemini

Google Maps is receiving Google Maps Gemini update which makes navigation more efficient and easier to use. We're providing the first hands-free driver-to-drive experience that is conversational in Maps created with Gemini intelligence and our deep knowledge of what's happening around our real-world.

Here's what's new:

Making navigation tasks easier

Gemini Gemini, Gemini, your AI assistant, has been included in the hands-free experience available in Google Maps. By using simple voice commands, you are able to find places along your route, locate nearby EV chargers, and on Android, share your Google Maps AI features with your friends. You don't need to tap or search. You just need to ask.

You can, for instance, ask: "Find an affordable restaurant that offers vegan alternatives within two millimeters of the route I'm taking. What's the parking situation in the area?" and also simply say," Okay, let's go." You could also produce Gemini Google integration and not switch apps, for case" Can you add soccer practice on the 5th of April in the evening at 530 p.m. on my schedule?"

If you grant consent, Gemini will connect to your Calendar and manage it for you. You can also ask more specific queries, like recommendations for menus or read up on news and last night's game all while you're at the steering wheel.

It's also becoming easier to report traffic problems. Simply say "I notice an accident in the distance," "Looks like there's flooding,"" or "There's an impending slowdown," and Maps will change the route information immediately.

Directions based on landmarks for Gemini navigation upgrade

We've all heard "turn right within 500 yards" and then wondering where exactly that's happening. With Gemini navigation, it's further royal. Alongside stop and business light signs, you will be suitable to fete familiar milestones, similar as gas stations, caffs, and noteworthy milestones that are stressed on your route.