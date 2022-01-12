Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen Smart Display Launched in India

Although India awaits the launch of Google Pixel, Google India is focusing on the audio division. 2022 begins with the launch of the Nest Hub 2nd Generation smart display in our market. It costs ₹ 7,999 and is available in Chalk and Charcoal colours. The smart display will be available on Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Reliance Digital.

As part of the introductory offer, Google includes a Nest Mini smart speaker with Nest Hub 2nd Gen if you pay an additional Re. 1. The offer will apply to the purchase of the speaker from Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Reliance Digital and is valid until January 26, 2022.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: Features

Nest Hub 2nd Gen is a notable improvement over the 1st gen model, where Google says it updated the speakers to offer 50 percent more bass and added an additional microphone to make voice detection easier. In fact, Google says that the Nest Hub 2nd Gen has the same audio enhancements as the Nest Audio smart speaker.

Like existing Nest products, Nest Hub 2nd Gen can play music from streaming services like YouTube Music, Spotify, Apple Music, Gaana, and JioSaavn. Nest Hub can also play Netflix and YouTube Premium movies and videos.

Google says users can even search for instructional videos on any topic, including recipes with step-by-step instructions on the screen.

Note that the 2nd gen Nest Hub does not have a camera and therefore cannot make a video call. Additionally, users can turn off the microphone with a slide switch on the back, with an orange light indicating the same.

The design remains largely unchanged from the first-gen model, but Google says "the new Nest Hub has a floating glass screen with no visible plastic on the front." In addition, there is an ambient light sensor to adjust the screen brightness automatically.