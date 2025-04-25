Live
Google Offers Free Repairs for Pixel 7A Battery Swelling
Pixel 7A users facing battery swelling issues may qualify for free repairs or compensation under Google’s extended support program.
Google is stepping in to address a growing concern among Pixel 7A users—battery swelling. The tech giant has launched an extended repair program that offers free repairs for devices affected by this issue, as reported by 9to5Google.
The program targets specific signs of battery swelling, such as a bulging phone body or the device’s back cover starting to separate. Google also acknowledges that “rapid battery draining” might be another symptom of the same problem.
Launched in 2023, the Pixel 7A has drawn various complaints from users over time, especially on platforms like Reddit. Many cited poor battery life, visible swelling, and difficulties navigating Google's support channels to request warranty repairs.
According to Google, the repair program is only free if the issue is directly related to battery swelling. “Battery replacement will be done at no charge for individual end-user owners,” Google stated. However, if your phone has additional issues like water damage, screen cracks, or anything not tied to the swelling battery, you’ll be responsible for those repairs. To qualify, users must go through an eligibility check online, and once approved, they can either mail the device in or visit an authorised repair centre.
For regions without repair facilities (excluding the US and India), Google is offering monetary compensation. Users with out-of-warranty devices can receive up to $200 (converted to local currency) or $300 toward a new Pixel. Devices still under warranty may qualify for a payment of $456.
This isn’t the first time Google has extended support like this. Previously, it launched similar programs for the Pixel 8 (due to screen flickering and pink lines) and the Pixel 4 XL, which had power-related problems.