Google Pixel 8: Check out these Best 7 AI-Powered Features

1. Call Assistant – This feature allows the AI to predict which calls you want to answer and which you don't. It will filter these calls and take them directly to live voicemail, where you can see real-time transcripts of what the caller says and choose to answer or decline them. AI speaking to callers sounds natural; it can also carry on a contextual conversation.



2. Summarize web pages: The Pixel 8 series can produce a web page summary, allowing you to understand the essential elements quickly.

3. Gboard powered by AI: Google Keyboard (Gboard), one of the most popular keyboard apps on Android and iOS, is now powered by AI. Gboard can directly suggest different ways to phrase a sentence to achieve the desired tone, which helps write emails, social media posts, or other text-based communications.

4. Audio Magic Eraser: The Pixel 8 gets a new Audio Magic Eraser feature that allows users to remove specific sounds, such as a dog barking or a baby cooing, without affecting the other sounds in the video.

5. Photo Unblur: Photo Unblur is a versatile solution to improve the quality of your photographs, regardless of their blurred origin, whether they are old, recently captured in low light, or taken with multiple devices.

6. Best Take: Best Take uses AI to mix and match expressions from different photos to create the perfect group photo.

7. Magic Editor: Harness the power of AI to simplify complex photo editing tasks. With this tool, you can effortlessly adjust subject size and position, modify lighting and backgrounds, and seamlessly remove unwanted elements from your photos.