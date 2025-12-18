MAKSPay Champions Financial Inclusion through Smart, Scalable Fintech Innovation

MAKSPay Fintech Solutions Private Limited, a fast-growing fintech venture, is redefining how financial services reach underserved communities through its technology-first approach. Founded in 2020 by Shiva Prasad, the Hyderabad-based company is dedicated to bridging the gap between banks and borrowers, ensuring seamless, transparent, and inclusive access to financial products.

Built on the vision of empowering individuals and small businesses, MAKSPay leverages advanced digital infrastructure to simplify credit access through borrower centric loan repayments based on their cashflows and streamline financial transactions. Its platform serves both B2B and B2C segments, offering banks, NBFCs, and lending institutions digital tools that enhance operational efficiency while enabling end consumers to experience faster and more transparent financial services.

The company’s focus on innovation and inclusion has helped it emerge as a trusted technology partner in the lending ecosystem. By digitizing and automating key lending processes, MAKSPay enables institutions to reduce turnaround times, lower costs, and expand their outreach to new customer segments—particularly those traditionally excluded from formal financial systems.

Participation in the Kotak BizLabs Accelerator Programme by Kotak Mahindra Bank, in collaboration with T-Hub Foundation, proved instrumental in shaping MAKSPay’s growth trajectory. Under the mentorship of industry veterans, Founder Shiva Prasad and his team gained strategic insights into scaling sustainably, fine-tuning their business model, and strengthening partnerships with financial institutions. The experience encouraged the team to adopt a sharper, data-driven approach to decision-making and explore new product innovations aligned with India’s evolving digital finance landscape.

With a clear mission to drive inclusive growth, MAKSPay continues to advance financial accessibility through technology—empowering both institutions and individuals to participate meaningfully in India’s digital economy.