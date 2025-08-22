Google is making it clear to its employees: adapt to artificial intelligence or risk being left behind. The tech giant has started urging its workforce to actively use AI tools in their everyday roles, warning that those who resist may struggle to keep pace with both internal expectations and external competition.

According to a report from Business Insider, employees at the company have been told that AI is no longer optional and must be part of their productivity toolkit. While some Googlers are welcoming the move with enthusiasm, others are reluctantly complying. Still, the company’s message is unambiguous—artificial intelligence is now central to how Google operates.

The urgency is driven by Silicon Valley’s escalating AI race. Rivals including Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta have already issued similar directives, emphasizing that employees who master AI will hold a significant advantage. At an all-hands meeting last month, Google CEO Sundar Pichai underlined this competitive pressure. “We are competing with other companies in the world,” Pichai told staff. “Only those who increase efficiency through AI will remain competitive.”

He also cited promising data, noting that engineers’ weekly productivity hours have risen by 10 percent since Google rolled out AI tools internally.

Other tech firms are delivering equally strong messages. In June, Microsoft declared that “using AI is no longer optional,” while Amazon CEO Andy Jassy cautioned staff that corporate headcount would shrink as AI agents handle more work. Shopify founder Tobi Lutke described AI use as a “fundamental expectation,” insisting teams must prove tasks cannot be automated before requesting more staff. Meta’s chief technology officer echoed this sentiment, stating that engineers who effectively leverage AI to avoid being replaced will “command a premium.” Similarly, GitHub’s CEO bluntly told developers to either embrace AI or “get out of your career.”

Inside Google, the shift is being matched by a growing ecosystem of in-house AI tools. Brian Saluzzo, who oversees teams working on Google’s core products, said the company is determined to embed AI deeper into its software engineering workflows. One major initiative, “AI Savvy Google,” offers employees structured training, toolkits, and resources to boost adoption.

Google has also launched an internal coding assistant called Cider, which has already been embraced by half of the employees with access. “We feel the urgency to really quickly and urgently get AI into more of the coding workflows,” Saluzzo said. “Our internal AI tools will only get better and become a pretty integral part of most SWE [software engineering] work.”

In addition to internal initiatives, Google is bolstering its AI talent pool through acquisitions. Earlier this month, the company acquired Windsurf, a startup co-founded by Varun Mohan, in a $2.4 billion deal. Pichai praised the team, saying they would “end up helping a lot in this area as well.”

Not everyone at Google is thrilled by the mandate. On an internal forum, one employee noted: “You know a technology works and is great when you’re forced to praise it to maintain your livelihood.” Still, many see little choice but to adapt. As one engineer admitted: “It seems like a no-brainer that you need to be using it to get ahead.