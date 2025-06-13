Google to Sunset Android Instant Apps by End of 2025 Due to Low Usage

In a significant shift for Android developers, Google has announced it will discontinue support for its Instant Apps feature by December 2025. The decision comes as part of a broader move to streamline its developer tools and focus on features with higher engagement.

First introduced in 2017, Android Instant Apps were designed to provide users with the ability to launch lightweight versions of mobile apps instantly, without needing to download and install them. The feature was particularly useful for trying out apps or games via shared links, offering a seamless and frictionless experience.

Despite the initial buzz around its potential, the feature never gained widespread traction. The news of its upcoming discontinuation was first spotted by developer Leon Omelan, who noticed a warning message in Android Studio. The message reads:“Instant Apps support will be removed by Google Play in December 2025. Publishing and all Google Play Instant APIs will no longer work. Tooling support will be removed in Android Studio Otter Feature Drop.”

This early alert led Android Authority to report on the matter, which was later confirmed by Google.

Google spokesperson Nia Carter explained the rationale behind the decision:“Usage and engagement of Instant Apps have been low, and developers are leveraging other tools for app discovery such as AI-powered app highlights and simultaneous app installs,” Carter said. “This change allows us to invest more in the tools that are working well for developers, and help direct users to full app downloads to foster deeper engagement.”

Although the Instant Apps feature aimed to revolutionize how users interacted with Android apps, it appears the landscape has shifted. Developers are now relying more on modern discovery tools and smarter install options that better suit user behaviour in 2025 and beyond.

With the December 2025 deadline approaching, developers who have integrated Instant Apps into their offerings will need to pivot and adapt their strategies. Google, meanwhile, seems focused on building more robust experiences that promote full app installations and long-term user engagement.



