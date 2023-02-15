HMD Global launched Nokia X30 5G for Rs 48,999

HMD Global launched a new "flagship" smartphone for Indian consumers called the Nokia X30 5G. The smartphone offers a stylish design with a dual rear camera system along with several interesting camera features. In India, the Nokia phone price begins at Rs 48,999. HMD claims this is a limited-time price, which means that the price could change in the coming days.



The Nokia X30 5G features a 50-megapixel PureView camera combined with a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that uses AI and optical image stabilization (OIS) to click images with even greater detail. The smartphone offers various camera features, including Dark Vision, Night Mode 2.0, Tripod Mode, and Night Selfie. On the front, the Nokia X30 5G packs a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for video calls and selfies. The smartphone also comes pre-installed with the GoPro Quik app, so users can shoot, edit and share their creativity from anywhere.

The smartphone has a 6.43-inch PureDisplay with a 90Hz screen refresh rate and an under-display fingerprint sensor for added security. HMD Global says that the AMOLED PureDisplay technology in the Nokia X30 5G offers "more brightness and vibrant colours" and makes "streaming, scrolling, browsing, and holding the device a joy." The smartphone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor powers the Nokia X30 5G coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Now, like all other Nokia phones, the new Nokia X30 5G offers three years of operating system updates. Out of the box, the phone will run on Android 12. HMD Global also offers up to three years of monthly security updates. HMD claims the new Nokia X30 5G offers 2 days of battery life, and the phone also comes with 33W fast charging support.

Lastly, the Nokia X30 5G comes with 8 GB of RAM plus 256 GB of internal storage. This single phone model is priced at Rs 48,999, but HMD Global says this is a limited-time price. This means that the price of the phone will change someday. The Nokia X30 5G will be sold from February 20 on Amazon and Nokia.com.