How to Access Apple TV on Your Android Smartphone

Apple is extending its Apple TV app to Android smartphones and tablets, allowing Android users to enjoy Apple TV+ originals and other streaming content through a native app. Previously, the app was only available on iPhones and certain Android smart TVs, but this expansion marks a significant step in making Apple's streaming service more accessible. According to Bloomberg, Apple is hiring engineers to develop this new project.



The Apple TV app serves as a comprehensive hub for streaming a variety of content, including exclusive Apple TV+ originals such as shows, movies, and documentaries produced by Apple. Additionally, the app allows users to subscribe to other Apple TV channels like HBO and Showtime, offering a unified platform for diverse streaming options. Within the app, users can also rent or buy TV shows and movies from the store and access live sports content, including Friday Night Baseball and the MLS Season Pass.

Previously, Android users who wanted to watch Apple TV+ shows or access the MLS Season Pass had to use the web version at tv.apple.com. This wasn't the most convenient solution, but it was the only option available. A native app changes the game by offering features like offline downloads, enhancing the user experience significantly.

In India, the subscription cost for Apple TV+ is Rs 99 per month, with Apple offering a 7-day free trial for new subscribers and additionally, purchasing a new Apple device, such as an iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch, grants one year of Apple TV+ for free. After the free period, the monthly charge applies. The subscription also supports family sharing, allowing up to six family members to share one subscription.

This move brings the Apple TV app in line with Apple Music, another major service from Apple. Apple Music launched exclusively on iOS in 2015 but was made available on Android later that same year. The Apple TV app debuted in 2019 and has been limited to iPhones until now.

Apple has been expanding the availability of the Apple TV app to various platforms beyond mobile devices. This expansion aims to attract more viewers to Apple TV+. The app is already available on Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Xbox, Xfinity cable boxes, and more. Last year, Apple even released a native Windows desktop app.

This is excellent news for Android users. Broadening access to the Apple TV app will make it easier for non-iPhone users to sign up for and enjoy Apple TV+ and other services. However, the timeline for the Android version's release is still unclear. If Apple has just started development, it might take some time before the app becomes available.

