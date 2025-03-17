How to Pay Your Electricity Bill on BharatPe in 5 Easy Steps

Paying your electricity bill is now faster and easier with BharatPe! No more standing in long queues or worrying about missed due dates. With the BharatPe app, you can complete your electricity bill payment in just 5 simple steps—securely and seamlessly.

5 easy steps to pay your electricity bill with BharatPe App

Step 1: Open the BharatPe App

Open the BharatPe app on your smartphone. If you're a new user, sign up using your mobile number and complete a quick KYC process.

Step 2: Select ‘Bill Payments’ & Choose ‘Electricity’

Tap on ‘Bill Payments’ from the home screen and select ‘Electricity’ to proceed.

Step 3: Enter Your Electricity Provider & Customer ID

Select your electricity board from the list and enter your customer ID/account number (found on your electricity bill).

Step 4: Check the Bill & Proceed to Payment

Your bill amount and due date will be fetched automatically. Verify the details and choose your preferred payment method—UPI, BharatPe Balance, debit/credit card, or net banking.

Step 5: Complete Payment & Get Confirmation

Make the payment securely and receive an instant confirmation via the app and SMS. You can also download the receipt for future reference.

And that's it! Your electricity bill is paid in seconds, safe, quick, and hassle-free with BharatPe.

For more details, visit www.bharatpe.com or download the BharatPe app today!