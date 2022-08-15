Independence Day Sale: Get iPhone 12 for less than 50K in Croma

Celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Croma has announced great deals on home appliances, laptops, mobile phones and more as part of its Independence Day Sale. There are great deals, especially on mobile phones, including the iPhone 12.

The iPhone 12 was the best-selling smartphone of 2021, and it's still an amazing price-performance smartphone; and it's got a lot cheaper on Croma in its Independence Day sale.

The iPhone 12 received a massive price cut at Croma, making it one of the best iPhone deals on the market right now. All the deals combined take the iPhone price below Rs. 50,000! So if you've been looking to buy the iPhone 12, this is the best time to do it! The deal is now available on Croma.

iPhone 12 Offer Details

During the Independence Sale, Croma reduced the price of the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 to just 52,990. The offer is valid on all colors of iPhone 12. Not only this, if you can be an HDFC debit or credit card holder, you can get Rs. 3,000 off the price of the iPhone 12. This brings the final price to just 49,900! The offer is also valid on other variants and colours of the iPhone 12. So hurry up and take advantage of this unmissable offer!

iPhone 12 Specifications

iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 2532×1170 pixel resolution, 460ppi pixel density, and HDR support. The device is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset paired with a 2,815mAh battery that supports up to 20W fast charging. The iPhone 12 packs 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.



