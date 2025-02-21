iOS 18.4 Update to Bring AI-Powered Visual Intelligence to iPhone 15 Pro

Apple recently launched its affordable smartphone, the iPhone 16e, globally with premium features but at a lower price point. The smartphone comes with several advanced features, including support for Apple Intelligence. However, one AI feature for the iPhone 16e has caught our attention, which was previously exclusive to the flagship iPhone 16 series. Yes, I am talking about the Visual Intelligence feature that uses a camera control button for activation. However, the iPhone 16e does not have a camera button but can activate the AI feature. Now, Visual Intelligence is also set to roll out to the iPhone 15 Pro model with iOS 18.4

Visual Intelligence for iPhone 15 Pro

Apple is likely to release the iOS 18.4 beta with some new advanced features and updates in the coming days. Now, after the launch of the iPhone 16e, we expect that the iOS 18.4 update might bring Visual Intelligence features to the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The launch of the iPhone 16e highlighted that the AI-powered Visual Intelligence feature can be accessed via the action button instead of the camera capture button. This revelation has given hope to iPhone 15 Pro users that their devices might support iPhone 16-exclusive features. Apple has confirmed that Visual Intelligence will be integrated into the iPhone 15 Pro models in future updates.

This might be exciting news for the iPhone 15 Pro users as Visual Intelligence is one of the intuitive and useful AI features that Apple announced last year. This feature allows users to point their camera at the object, place, or document, and it will provide them with relevant answers based on the queries. It has the ability to summarize, read text aloud, translate text, or activate ChatGPT for more accurate answers.

The stable iOS 18.4 update will likely be released in April as Apple has been teasing several features, including support for different languages for the featured month. However, it is reported that Apple might experience delays due to engineering difficulties for Siri 2.0.



