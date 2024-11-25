iOS 19 and LLM Siri Delayed Until April 2026: What to Expect

Apple's anticipated iOS 19 update, which promises significant advancements like LLM Siri, has been delayed until spring 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. The news comes even as several features of iOS 18 remain in the rollout. The revamped Siri, powered by large language models (LLM), is expected to debut as part of the iOS 19.4 update, with a formal introduction likely at WWDC 2025.

LLM Siri aims to make Apple's virtual assistant more intelligent and user-friendly, competing with advanced AI platforms like ChatGPT. The new Siri will be designed to do more complex things, converse continuously, and respond in a natural tone, much like humans. On that score, Apple tries to redefine the way users engage with their devices.

Apple's slow rollout of the advancements it has made leaves much food for thought. While planning big, it trails competitors that have already integrated highly sophisticated systems.

The delay underscores Apple's cautious approach to innovation, prioritizing quality and security over speed. While this postponement may disappoint eager users, the wait might ensure a better, groundbreaking experience when LLM Siri arrives.

Apple's long-term vision for iOS 19 really is about smarter, AI-driven user experiences, so it's setting a pretty high bar for the next evolution of its operating system. Until then, users will have to hold on for now as iOS 18 continues its gradual delivery of Apple Intelligence features.



