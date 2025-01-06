iPhone 17 Air: Slimmest iPhone Yet, Priced Below Pro Models

The Apple iPhone 17 Air is probably the primary way to subscribe this September, with the rumours that it will be an ultra-thin smartphone. The device is designed along these lines up to the point where it may turn out to be the most lightweight iPhone so far. This is the phone for anyone who thinks of flagship phones being designed to provide maximum portability.

Ultra-Thin Design: Breaking Records

As per South Korea's Sisa Journal, it is anticipated that the iPhone 17 Air will be just about 6.25mm thick and thus break the record of Apple's thinnest model, the iPhone 6, which is 6.9mm thick. Not only will the iPhone 17 be 20% slimmer than the iPhone 16, but it will also be a full 25% thinner than the Pro models. Some reports have suggested that it can go as thin as an incredible 5mm, although this remains speculative at the moment.

Pricing and Market Positioning

The iPhone 17 Air is said to take up the place of the iPhone 17 Plus in Apple line up. That is also exactly at the price point of the iPhone 16 Plus. In the USA, the expected starting price would be $899 (around ₹77,000). In the UK, it was rumoured to start at about £899 (about ₹92,000), while the price tag for Indian consumers would be revealed at the time nearer the official launch of the device. This is generally below the Pro category and could influence users' choices more on aesthetics and cheaper features than premium features.

Sleek Features with Strategic Compromises

The iPhone 17 Air will have a 6.6-inch display and feature Apple's 5G modem. It will be powered by the A19 chip with 8GB of RAM to ensure that it will perform smoothly. Dynamic Island feature, known and proven in previous models, is said to continue with this model; however, not to mismanage its thickness profile, the device will include only a single rear camera, a nugget.