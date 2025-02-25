iPhone 17 Pro: Expected Price, Launch Date, Features, and Camera Upgrades

Apple is gearing up to introduce the iPhone 17 Pro in September 2025, bringing a fresh design, an advanced A19 Pro chip, and significant camera enhancements. Here’s a detailed look at what to expect from the upcoming flagship device.

Apple is expected to revamp the iPhone 17 Pro’s design by moving away from a full-glass body to a combination of aluminium and glass. This change aims to improve durability while maintaining wireless charging support. Reports indicate that Apple may replace the titanium frame with aluminium for a more lightweight feel.

Another notable modification could be the camera module. Instead of the square-shaped camera bump seen in previous models, Apple may introduce a rectangular layout with a two-tone finish, where the camera section appears darker than the rest of the back panel.

iPhone 17 Pro Display Upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro is anticipated to retain its 6.3-inch display but introduce an improved anti-reflective coating. This enhancement could offer better scratch resistance than the current Ceramic Shield technology.

iPhone 17 Pro Performance and Specifications

At the heart of the iPhone 17 Pro will be Apple’s A19 Pro chip, manufactured using an advanced 3-nanometer (N3P) process for improved efficiency and performance. The device is also expected to feature 12GB of RAM, a significant upgrade from the 8GB available in the iPhone 16 Pro.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly testing 7.5W reverse wireless charging, enabling users to charge accessories like AirPods and Apple Watch directly from the phone.

iPhone 17 Pro Camera Innovations

Apple is set to introduce major camera upgrades, starting with a 24MP front-facing camera, doubling the resolution of its predecessor. The rear cameras are also expected to receive enhancements, with all lenses—Wide, Ultra-Wide, and Telephoto—featuring 48MP sensors.

One of the standout features could be a mechanical aperture for the Wide camera, allowing users to adjust light intake for improved photography in various lighting conditions.

Expected iPhone 17 Pro Price and Launch Date

Apple is likely to unveil the iPhone 17 Pro between September 11 and 13, 2025. The pricing is expected to remain in line with the iPhone 16 Pro:

USA: Starting at $999

India: Approximately ₹1,19,900

Dubai: Around AED 4,299

With these anticipated upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be a significant leap forward in design, performance, and camera technology.