iPhone SE 4 Launching Soon: What to Expect from Apple's Affordable iPhone

Apple is reportedly gearing up to launch the much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 as early as next week. While previous reports suggested a March release alongside the iPad 11, new information indicates that Apple may unveil its budget-friendly smartphone sooner than expected, possibly in February.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple might skip a formal launch event for the iPhone SE 4 and announce it via a press release or a pre-recorded video. This would follow Apple's recent trend of unveiling lower-profile products without major keynote events.

iPhone SE 4: Expected Launch & Availability

The iPhone SE 4, also rumoured to be the iPhone 16e, is expected to be officially announced next week, with sales potentially starting by the end of February. While Apple has not confirmed the exact launch date, leaks suggest the device is ready for release, and an announcement could come anytime.

iPhone SE 4: What to Expect from the Apple's Affordable Phone

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to undergo major design and hardware upgrades compared to its predecessor, the iPhone SE 3 (2022). Reports indicate it will feature a boxy design similar to the iPhone 14, moving away from the classic iPhone 8-inspired look.

iPhone SE 4:Key design and hardware changes include:

Larger Display with Face ID: The SE 4 may feature a notched display, signalling the end of Touch ID in the SE lineup.

USB-C Port: Apple will reportedly replace the Lightning connector with USB-C, aligning it with the latest iPhone models.

A18 Chip & 5G Modem: Powered by Apple's A18 chip and 8GB RAM, the iPhone SE 4 could support Apple Intelligence features while using an in-house 5G modem, reducing reliance on Qualcomm modems.

Upgraded Camera: The device is expected to feature a single 48MP rear camera, offering significant improvements in photography and video quality.

With these upgrades, the iPhone SE 4 could be Apple's most powerful budget smartphone yet, offering a modern design, flagship-level performance, and future-proof features at an affordable price.