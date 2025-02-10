iPhone SE 4 Set to Launch on February 11: Expected Design, Specs & Features

The iPhone SE 4 is all set to make its official debut this week, presumably tomorrow, February 11. Last week, Apple analyst Mark Gurman confidently revealed the launch schedule for the smartphone, now we also have a speculative launch date that is set for tomorrow. Since the iPhone SE 4 launch may take place this week, we do not expect a launch event as Apple may have already confirmed the date in advance. Therefore, we may have to keep an eye on Apple’s newsroom to check for the latest launch updates for the iPhone SE 4 or the iPhone 16e. Now, as the launch is finally drawing closer, we have an idea about how the next-gen SE model will look in terms of design and specifications. So, here is everything you need to know about Apple’s upcoming launch.

iPhone SE 4 launch: Everything we expect

As the launch of the iPhone SE 4 draws closer, curiosity about what Apple has planned for its affordable iPhone is growing with each passing day. However, the wait is finally over as the smartphone is expected to launch as early as Tuesday, as reported by MacRumors. In terms of design, specs, and features, we have gathered all the expected leaks, to know what Apple may launch this week with the iPhone SE 4.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature a similar design to the iPhone 14 with a full-screen front panel with a notch at the top, aluminum frame and glass build, volume and mute button. However, we are getting some upgrades with USB-C charging ports. The smartphone will likely come with a 6.1-inch OLED display, an upgrade from the LCD display technology. Apple is finally getting rid of Touch ID with the iPhone SE 4 and we may get a Face ID unlock system for enhanced protection.

As for performance, the iPhone SE 4 will likely be powered by the A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM. This combination is also featured on the flagship iPhone 16; hence, we can expect powerful performance at a lower cost. Moreover, Apple could offer a base storage option of 128GB instead of 64GB like the iPhone SE 3. Reports also suggest that Apple could bring its new in-house 5G modem, however, it is yet to be determined.

In terms of camera features, the iPhone SE 4 could stick with a single rear camera with a resolution of 48MP and a 12MP front camera. Lastly, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a battery similar to that of the iPhone 14. Hence, it can provide up to 20 hours of video playback time.