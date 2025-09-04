Jio Turns 9: Special Rs 349 Celebration Plan and Exclusive Perks for Users

Reliance Jio, India’s telecom giant led by Mukesh Ambani, is celebrating its 9th anniversary on September 5, 2025. Ahead of this milestone, the company has announced a host of special plans and benefits for its users, coinciding with its remarkable achievement of reaching 500 million users across India.

To mark the occasion, Jio has introduced a new Rs 349 Celebration Plan that comes loaded with benefits. The plan offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls. In addition, subscribers can enjoy a range of perks valid from September 5 to October 5:

1-month subscription to JioHostar

1-month subscription to JioSaavn

3-month subscription to Zomato Gold

6-month subscription to NetMeds First

2-month free trial for JioHome

100% RC cashback on Reliance Digital purchases

Fashion deals on AJIO

Travel benefits on EaseMyTrip

According to Jio, these benefits are valued at over Rs 3,000. On top of this, users will receive free unlimited 5G data and an additional 2% digital gold on purchases via JioGold from JioFinance.

The perks extend not only to postpaid customers but also to users on any existing plans with 2GB data per day or higher. Even those on long-term plans or plans priced below Rs 349 can avail themselves of these benefits by opting for a Rs 100 add-on pack.

In addition to the plan, Jio is hosting an anniversary weekend celebration from September 5 to September 7. During this period, 5G smartphone users will enjoy free unlimited 5G data, regardless of their active plan. For 4G users, unlimited 4G data will be available via a Rs 39 add-on pack, though high-speed data will be capped at 3GB per day.

For loyal users, Jio is offering a special reward: customers who complete 12 consecutive on-time monthly recharges of Rs 349 or more will be eligible for a free 1-month plan.

Jio is also bringing exciting offers for new JioHome users with a Rs 1,200 celebration plan valid for two months, inclusive of GST. This plan includes a 2-month Amazon Prime Lite subscription along with all the perks of the Rs 349 Celebration Plan.

With these initiatives, Reliance Jio continues to reinforce its position as one of India’s most customer-centric telecom providers. The combination of data, entertainment, lifestyle, and travel benefits underlines Jio’s commitment to enhancing digital experiences for millions of Indians as it celebrates nearly a decade of connectivity and growth.