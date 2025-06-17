Karnataka Launches AI Workforce Impact Study to Shape Inclusive IT Policy 2025

Karnataka has taken a proactive step to prepare its workforce for the future by launching a comprehensive study focused on assessing the impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) on employment across the state. This initiative is led by the Department of Electronics, IT, and Biotechnology and is designed to inform the forthcoming IT Policy 2025.

The study is central to the state's flagship skilling program, NIPUNA Karnataka, and will support the government’s aim of creating data-backed, inclusive strategies that prioritize workforce readiness alongside technological advancement.

Karnataka continues to lead the country’s digital transformation journey. Bengaluru, which was recently ranked fifth globally for its AI and Big Data ecosystem, is home to over 1 lakh AI professionals and a thriving innovation ecosystem.

“Our tech workforce has crossed 1 million professionals and Bengaluru has emerged as the undisputed AI capital of India. But as AI rapidly reshapes industries, we must ensure our people are not left behind,” said Priyank Kharge, Minister for IT, BT and RDPR, in an official statement.

"This study is a crucial step to help us understand the evolving job landscape, guide smart skilling investments under our reskilling program NIPUNA Karnataka and safeguard our most valuable asset--our talent. I urge all industry leaders to share their insights,” the minister added.

The AI Workforce Impact Survey invites participation from industry leaders, HR professionals, technology practitioners, and academia. It seeks to uncover how AI tools are being implemented in everyday business operations, which sectors are witnessing the most disruption, and which job roles are most at risk of automation.

Insights from the study will play a key role in identifying emerging skill gaps, forecasting new job roles, and crafting policies that support both innovation and job security. The government hopes this initiative will become a model for balancing technological progress with inclusive economic growth.



