Krafton Announces Dates for PUBG Mobile Modes on Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India is gearing up for the holiday season extravaganza with PUBG Mobile-like modes, new updates, and India-specific events. Krafton previously announced that Battlegrounds Mobile India is getting one step closer to becoming PUBG Mobile in a real sense with game modes, but is only now sharing the dates for them. Players will see these game modes specifically during Diwali-themed in-game events.



As Gadgets 360 reported, Krafton will introduce at least seven new modes to Battlegrounds Mobile India. The following are the timelines for each mode, and Battlegrounds Mobile India users should monitor when a mode ends so they don't miss out.

§ Metro Royale - 5.30 p.m. IST, September 28 at 5.30 a.m. IST, November 16

§ Vikendi - 7.30 a.m. M. IST, October 8 at 5.30 a.m. M. IST, November 16

§ Titan-Last Stand - 7.30 a.m. M. IST, October 31 to 5.30 a.m. M. IST, November 16

§ Zombie: Survive Till Dawn - 7.30 a.m. M. IST, October 22 at 5.30 a.m. M. IST, November 16

§ Mode of infection - 7.30 a. M. IST, October 31 to 5.30 a.m. M. IST, November 16

§ Payload 2.0 - 7.30 a. M. IST, October 31 to 5.30 a.m. M. IST, November 16

§ Erangel - Runic Theme - 7.30 BC M. IST, October 15 to 5.30 a.m. M. IST, October 22 - 7.30 a.m. M. IST, October 31 to 5.30 a.m. M. IST, November 16.

Krafton has also detailed the specific India events coming to Battlegrounds Mobile India. These include the Lamp Exchange Event, in which players must collect lamps during in-game missions that they can exchange for a permanent "Cool Cat and Headband Set", a permanent "Rock Star Mini 14" and a box. Discarded coupon. This event will take place between October 20 and November 9. Next up is the Premium Box Special Sale Limited Time Event, where players can purchase a 50 percent discount coupon to purchase a Premium Box, valid between October 15 and October 25.

The Diwali-centric event is called the Diwali Login Event and players just need to log into the game every day for seven days to complete it. This will earn them a 14-day "Naughty Kitty and Headband Set", a Disposal Box Coupon and AG. Krafton will kick off the Diwali-themed event on October 29 and the event will end on November 8.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is on its way to becoming as popular as PUBG Mobile was in India before last year's ban. Krafton earlier this year announced that there would be India-centric tournaments and events for Battlegrounds Mobile India, and this next series of events appears to be the second leg of that.