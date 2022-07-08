MacBook Air M2 pre-order starts today: Find details

The MacBook Air M2 launched at the WWDC event earlier this year, will be available for pre-order in India starting today. Pre-orders will go live at 5:30 p.m. m. IST on Apple India Online Store, Apple Authorized Resellers and other channels. The sale, however, will start on July 15.

In India, the new MacBook Air M2 starts at Rs 1,19,900 for the entry-level 8GB + 256GB model. The top-end model with 8GB + 512GB SSD storage is priced higher at Rs 1,49,900. Buying students will be able to purchase the machine for a cheaper price of Rs 1,09,900. To get the discount, students will need to show their college/school ID card and get a MacBook Air M2 under the Apple Student Program.

As for the basic differences, the base configuration of the MacBook Air M2 offers an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, while the high-end option offers an 8-core CPU and a 10-core CPU. Most of the other specifications and features between the models remain the same.

The MacBook Air M2 features a completely new design with a flat bezel design like the MacBook Pro models and a wide notch at the top of the screen like the iPhones. It's powered by Apple's new M2 chip with eight CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores. The tech giant claims the latest Apple-designed M2 chipset delivers 18% faster performance and up to 35% more powerful GPU than the previous generation M1 chip.



