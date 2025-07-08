Microsoft Edge Gets Speed Boost with Faster Page Loads and Smoother Performance
Microsoft Edge now renders websites in under 300 milliseconds, delivering faster performance across 13 browser features, including settings and split screen.
Microsoft is giving its Edge browser a significant speed upgrade, making web browsing faster and more responsive than ever. In a blog post shared on July 7, the company revealed a major milestone in its ongoing performance push: Edge now starts rendering visible site content in under 300 milliseconds.
This improvement targets a key metric known as First Contentful Paint (FCP), which measures how quickly the first visible elements—like text or images—appear on a webpage. Microsoft notes that “industry research shows that waiting longer than 300 to 400ms for the initial content can significantly impact user satisfaction.”
While a fast FCP doesn’t necessarily mean the entire site loads instantly, it can dramatically improve the user experience. These enhancements may help Edge stand out in a market dominated by Google Chrome, which currently holds a massive 68% share compared to Edge’s modest 5%.
The performance gains are a result of Microsoft’s shift to a streamlined WebUI 2.0 architecture. This new system reduces the size of code bundles and cuts down on the JavaScript required to initialize the user interface, resulting in snappier performance.https://youtu.be/86gXSSX4_w0
Earlier this year, Microsoft reported that Edge’s core features—like downloading files, browsing history, and launching private tabs—became 40% faster. The latest update builds on that, with 13 additional features now optimized. These include a faster settings page, quicker split screen transitions, and smoother playback for the browser’s AI-powered Read Aloud tool, which supports accessibility.
Edge’s increased responsiveness may also serve as a strategic advantage as competition intensifies. Microsoft could soon face new rivals like OpenAI, which is reportedly developing its own AI-enhanced browser.
Looking ahead, Microsoft plans to extend these performance improvements to other features, including Print Preview and Extensions, promising an even smoother browsing experience in the months to come.