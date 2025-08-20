Microsoft Excel Tests New Copilot AI Function for Smarter Spreadsheet Automation

Microsoft Excel is stepping into a new era of productivity with its AI-powered Copilot function, now being tested for Windows and Mac users in the Beta Channel. The feature, available with a Microsoft 365 Copilot license, promises to make spreadsheets far smarter and easier to manage.

The new Copilot function uses natural language prompts to automatically fill spreadsheet cells, much like Google Sheets’ AI tool introduced earlier this year. With Copilot, users can generate summaries, classify text, create tables, and even draft product descriptions without leaving Excel. For example, feedback about a coffee machine can be quickly categorized using the formula:

=COPILOT("Classify this feedback", D4:D18)

The results are then displayed directly in the referenced cells.

Microsoft has provided additional examples, such as:

Generating text: =COPILOT("Create a description for this product based on its specs", B2:B8)

Summarizing text: =COPILOT("Summarize this feedback", A2:A20)

Powered by OpenAI’s gpt-4.1-mini model, Copilot is a refined version of Microsoft’s earlier LABS.The GENERATIVEAI experiment was launched in 2023. It can also be paired with Excel’s existing functions, including IF, SWITCH, LAMBDA, or WRAPROWS, offering more flexibility for advanced users.

Microsoft assures users that “the input remains confidential and is used solely to generate your requested output,” emphasizing that no data from Copilot prompts will be used to train AI models.

However, the company has outlined certain limitations. Copilot cannot pull information from outside the spreadsheet, and usage is capped at 100 functions every 10 minutes. It also isn’t recommended for numerical or high-stakes tasks involving compliance, law, or regulation, as Microsoft admits that Copilot “can give incorrect responses.”

Despite these restrictions, the rollout marks a significant step in Excel’s evolution. Microsoft plans to refine the feature further, with potential improvements including a more advanced AI model and possible web access support. For everyday users, Copilot could transform Excel into an even more powerful tool for organizing, analyzing, and presenting data.