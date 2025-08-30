Microsoft Rolls Out Windows 11 25H2 Update for Release Preview Testing

Microsoft has confirmed that its next annual update for Windows 11, version 25H2, is now available in the Release Preview Channel. Scheduled as part of the company’s steady rollout of second-half updates, the new package is in line with the update rhythm that will continue into 2025.

So, should users expect major design changes or big leaps in AI integration? Not quite. Microsoft revealed that version 25H2 contains the same new features and enhancements as the current 24H2 release. This is because most features are delivered incrementally throughout the year, with the enablement package switching them on in a single step.

As the company explained earlier in June, the shared servicing branch approach ensures that moving from 24H2 to 25H2 requires just one quick restart. This keeps installation times short while unlocking improvements that were already present but inactive in prior updates.

For those eager to try it early, the update is live now. By joining the Release Preview Channel, users can install Windows 11 version 25H2 (Build 26200.5074) by heading to the Windows Update section in settings and selecting the install option.