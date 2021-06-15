Microsoft will end Windows 10 support in Oct 2025

San Francisco: As the next version of Windows is expected to be unveiled on June 24, Microsoft has revealed that it will end support for Windows 10.

The company quietly announced the news in a support page update, as spotted by Thurrott.



Previously, the page noted when Microsoft would end support for certain versions of Windows 10, reports Engadget.



It now states Microsoft started supporting Windows 10 Home and Pro on July 29, 2015 and reveals the operating system's "retirement date".



The end-of-support timeline puts the Windows 10 lifecycle at a hair over 10 years, similar to previous iterations of the OS.



Microsoft recently cancelled Windows 10X, which was initially going to be for dual-screen devices. It said it would bring some features planned for that OS into the standard version of Windows.



"Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said recently.

The executive went on to say he's been personally testing the latest iteration of the OS for the past several months.