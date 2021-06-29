MWC 2021: Samsung shows One UI watch experience; no new hardware

Samsung revealed the new user interface for its next-generation Wear OS smartwatch at Mobile World Congress but did not reveal the upcomingGalaxy Watch 4. However, it did announce that the new hardware will arrive later in the summer.

During a virtual event on Monday, the company confirmed that it would add the user interface found on its smartphones to provide a more unified experience on the watch and the phone. The South Korean company demonstrated what actual software would look like. It showed how your smartphone's settings would mirror your watch's. The experience, he says, will be perfect. So when you download an app on your smartwatch, it will automatically download and install on your watch. If you block the contacts on your phone, will sync those blocked numbers to your smartwatch.



Samsung also teased new integrations with apps like Starva, Adidas Running, and Spotify, the latter of which will bring offline playback to Wear OS. The company also said that it would open up its watch face design tool to Google developers, allowing them to create unique watch faces.



Google has been known to combine its Wear OS platform with Samsung's Tizen. The announcement was made during Google's annual I / O last month. The new platform will focus on faster performance, longer battery life, and the developer community. It will also support applications up to 30% faster.



Sadly, Samsung didn't share much about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 4 hardware. However, rumours and leaks have revealed enough about Samsung's potential Apple Watch competitor, the world's largest smartphone maker. Samsung generally announces new smartwatches during its Unpacked event in late July or early August. This year, the company could introduce the Galaxy Fold 3 and Galaxy Flip 2 alongside the Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung's next-generation smartwatch is expected to have an edge-to-edge circular display and be powered by a 5nm processor.